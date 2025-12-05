How to watch today's Salford City vs Leyton Orient FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Salford City and Leyton Orient lock horns under the Friday-night lights in the FA Cup second round, and there's plenty riding on this one.

The hosts enter the tie sitting seventh in the League Two table, while the visitors have climbed to 13th in League One and are trending in the right direction. Salford, on the other hand, are licking their wounds after being hit for seven by Rotherham United in Tuesday's EFL Trophy defeat, hardly the ideal confidence booster heading into a knockout cup clash.

Karl Robinson's side have developed a worrying habit of leaking goals, having conceded at least twice in each of their last five games across all competitions, even in a wild 4-3 victory over Crawley Town last time out in the league. And despite being just six points away from the summit of the fourth tier, their defensive frailty has created a cloud of doubt, with more goals conceded than scored to this point in the campaign.

The bright spot for Salford? They've been tough to beat at the Peninsula Stadium, collecting 17 points from nine home league matches in 2025-26.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Salford City vs Leyton Orient online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the match between Salford City and Leyton Orient is available to stream online live through ESPN Select.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates from the game.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Salford City vs Leyton Orient kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Peninsula Stadium

The match will be played at the Peninsula Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2:30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Salford City vs Leyton Orient Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager K. Robinson Probable lineup Substitutes Manager R. Wellens

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Salford City team news

After making wholesale changes in the midweek cup collapse, Robinson is expected to return to a lineup similar to the one that edged Crawley. Cole Stockton, who found the net in the EFL Trophy loss, should keep his place up top, leaving Fabio Borini still waiting for his first Salford start.

Midfield pair Josh Austerfield, more defensively inclined, and playmaker Kallum Cesay are both pushing hard for recalls; Cesay came off the bench last weekend after 17 straight League Two starts.

Leyton Orient team news

For Leyton Orient, manager Richie Wellens looks set to restore the same XI that blasted Burton aside last weekend, and it's easy to see why.

All of their top attacking weapons chipped in with either a goal or an assist, with Aaron Connolly stealing the show after bagging one and setting up two more. His season tally now sits at eight goals and four assists from 18 League One appearances.

Defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green remains unavailable as he continues his long road back from a serious knee injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links