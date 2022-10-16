WATCH: Salah stuns Man City with brilliant turn and finish for Liverpool & overtakes Gerrard in club record books

Mohamed Salah showed his class once again by scoring a brilliant goal for Liverpool to give them a 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Anfield.

Alisson picks out Salah

Egyptian spins past Joao Cancelo

Runs through and curls past Ederson

WHAT HAPPENED? The Egypt international stunned Premier League champions Manchester City in the 76th minute when he opened the scoring in a huge match at Anfield. A long ball upfield from Alisson found Salah, who produced a superb turn to roll Joao Cancelo and then raced through on goal before curling the ball past Ederson to score what turned out to be the winner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah's goal is his 121st in the top flight for Liverpool, which moves the forward into second place, ahead of Steven Gerrard, in the club's all-time list of top scorers in the Premier League. Only Robbie Fowler, on 128 goals, has scored more for the Reds.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds host West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday and then take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.