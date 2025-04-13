How to watch today's Rutgers vs Michigan College Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the College Lacrosse Game between the Rutgers and the Michigan, as well as start time and team news.

Riding high after notching the biggest win in program history, Rutgers men's lacrosse gears up for another ranked showdown—this time against Michigan on Senior Day. Both squads sit at 2-1 in Big Ten play, with the Scarlet Knights entering the clash at an even 6-6, while the Wolverines come in slightly ahead at 6-5.

After a bumpy 3-4 start, Rutgers has steadied the ship since March 11, winning three of its last five—including a pair of ranked conference victories. The Knights opened Big Ten action by knocking off then-No. 11 Johns Hopkins, fell in a close two-goal tilt to No. 3 Ohio State, and then stunned No. 2 Maryland in an 8-6 defensive masterclass that’s vaulted them back into the national conversation at No. 18.

Now, they'll go head-to-head with No. 14 Michigan, the only other team to hand No. 6 Maryland a loss this season. Both teams have walked a similar tightrope through a brutal schedule—each having squared off with seven ranked opponents. Saturday's clash could carry major postseason implications.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Rutgers vs Michigan: Date and Tip-off Time

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Michigan Wolverines are ready to meet in an epic College Lacrosse game on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT, at SHI Stadium, in Piscataway, N.J.

Date Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue SHI Stadium Location Piscataway, N.J.

How to watch Rutgers vs Michigan Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Livestream: Fubo

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this intriguing College Lacrosse matchup between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Michigan Wolverines live on Big Ten Network and Fubo (sign up for a free trial today).

Rutgers vs Michigan Team News & Key Players

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Team News

Rutgers enters the week ranked 16th in the NCAA RPI, while also sitting at No. 18 in both the Media and Coaches Polls. The Scarlet Knights boast marquee victories over No. 2 Maryland and No. 15 Johns Hopkins, with setbacks coming against a stacked lineup that includes No. 1 Princeton, No. 8 Army, No. 11 Ohio State, and No. 14 St. Joseph's.

Defensively, Rutgers has built a sturdy wall, allowing just 8.58 goals per game—10th-best in the nation. They've been elite in transition too, leading the Big Ten and ranking 12th nationally by holding opponents to an 80.8% clearing rate. Add in a team clearing percentage of 88.4% (14th) and a strong 57.3% success rate at the faceoff X (also 14th), and it’s clear the Knights excel in the possession battle.

Between the pipes, Cardin Stoller has been rock-solid, posting a 58.7% save percentage—10th in the country. At the faceoff X, Matthew Paolatto has been a major asset, winning 59.6% of draws, which ranks 13th nationally.

The defense has been led by a disruptive core: Tommy Mendkye (16), Ryan Splaine (14), Ben Stephanos (12), and Joe Juengerkes (10) all have double-digit caused turnovers. On the attack, Rutgers spreads the wealth. Colin Kurdyla leads with 17 goals, followed by Colin Kelly (14), Shane Murphy (11), JJ Aiello (10), and Colin Zeller (10). Notably, eight of the Knights' top goal scorers are in just their first or second year of action, underscoring the program’s promising youth movement.

Michigan Wolverines Team News

Much like Rutgers, Michigan had a sluggish start but has picked up steam in Big Ten play. The Wolverines have been feisty on defense, ranking second in the conference and ninth nationally with 10 caused turnovers per game. Their offensive engine is Ryan Cohen, who ranks second in the league with 36 points and stands atop Michigan’s all-time assist leaderboard.