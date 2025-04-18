How to Watch Rutgers at Penn State: Live Stream College Lacrosse, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Rutgers at Penn State College Lacrosse Game.

Rutgers and Penn State are set for a pivotal Big Ten lacrosse showdown this Friday, April 18, at Panzer Stadium in University Park, Pa. The matchup, airing at 6:00 PM EDT on BTN, features two teams with postseason ambitions and plenty to prove as the regular season winds down.

Game Information

When Friday, April 18, 2025 Time 6:00 PM ET Where Panzer Stadium TV Channel Big Ten Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

The Nittany Lions enter the contest ranked #8 nationally, boasting an 8-3 overall record and riding a two-game winning streak. Penn State has been battle-tested, with signature wins over ranked foes like Michigan and Johns Hopkins, and close losses to powerhouses Princeton, Ohio State, and Maryland. Senior attackman Matt Traynor leads the offense after a 45-goal campaign last season, stepping into a bigger leadership role following the graduation of star TJ Malone. Traynor’s improved playmaking and scoring have been complemented by the emergence of sophomore Kyle Lehman and reliable contributions from Luke Walstrum and Ethan Long.

Rutgers comes in at 6-7 (2-2 Big Ten), but their record belies a team that has toppled #2 Maryland and played one of the nation’s toughest schedules. The Scarlet Knights’ defense is among the Big Ten’s best, holding opponents to an 80.8% clearing percentage—tops in the league—and recently limiting Maryland to just six goals. Goalie Cardin Stoller has been a difference-maker, earning National Player of the Week honors after his 14-save effort against Maryland.

