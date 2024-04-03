How to watch today’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, play start time, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the IPL match between RCB vs LSG, including how to watch and team news.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are eager to turn things around, following two losses in their first three games in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Today, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, they will face off against the Lucknow Super Giants in a thrilling match.

The Super Giants will, however, keep an eye on their regular captain, KL Rahul, to make sure he is fit for the match against the RCB.

With a net run rate of -0.71, RCB is currently in ninth place in the points table, which is not good news after their recent heavy loss at home to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Super Giants, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the standings. They have won one game and lost another, giving them a good net run rate of +0.025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants: Date & Play Start Time

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in a high-voltage IPL match on April 02, 2024, at 10:00 am ET, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India.

Date April 02, 2024 Play Start Time 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT Venue M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Location Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

How to watch RCB vs LSG IPL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between the RCB and the LSG online through WIllowTV. The best streaming platform for watching WillowTV is Sling TV. Sling TV offers two packages that include WillowTV, the Dashkin Flex Pack, and the Desi Binge Plus.

A sling TV Orange subscription combined with Willow Cricket Monthly is only $50 a month, a bargain price for cricket fans compared to most cable subscriptions that include WillowTV in their channel lineup. Sling Orange also includes ESPN, ESPN3, and ESPN3, so you are guaranteed various sports coverage throughout the year.

RCB vs LSG Team News

RCB Team News

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are stuck in ninth place on the points table after only one win, though a close one, in their last three games. Key players like Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Rajat Patidar haven't been performing well, and none of them have found their flow with the bat yet.

This has made their problems even worse. On the other hand, their bowling, especially their spin bowling, may be the bigger problem. They can't decide between Mayank Dagar and Karn Sharma. Maxwell is a choice in case they need to rely on him.

LSG Team News

The Lucknow Super Giants are in a pretty good spot, even though they are worried about leader KL Rahul's injury. Their bowling lineup looks strong because Moshin Khan is in good form, Ravi Bishnoi is always a threat, and M Siddhart is making a big mark.

Mayank Yadav's rise to fame has been the talk of the league. He had an amazing IPL start by causing trouble for the Punjab Kings. But their hitting unit has not quite found its groove yet. On top of that, LSG has an excellent bench.

They can choose one of Naveen-ul-Haq, Matt Henry, or Shamar Joseph to be their impact player if they choose to bring in three foreign players. they can also count on Kyle Mayers to make a difference if they bowl first.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL matchups: