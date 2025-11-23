How to watch today's Rosario Central vs Estudiantes Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

gear up for a high-stakes Primera División showdown on Sunday as they welcome Estudiantes to the always-charged Gigante de Arroyito.

The hosts have been riding a bit of a roller-coaster lately, picking up three wins, a draw, and a single defeat in their last five outings across all fronts. Their latest match, however, ended on a sour note with a tight 0-1 setback against Independiente.

Estudiantes arrive in Rosario with confidence running low after a rough patch of form. With just one win, one draw, and three losses in their previous five games in all competitions, the visitors are desperate to steady the ship. Their most recent stumble came in a 1-2 home defeat to Argentinos Juniors, adding even more pressure heading into this weekend’s clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Rosario Central vs Estudiantes online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Profesional match between Rosario Central and Estudiantes will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, TyC Sports, and Fanatiz.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Rosario Central vs Estudiantes kick-off time

The Liga Profesional match between Rosario Central and Estudiantes will be played at Estadio Gigante de Arroyito in Rosario, Argentina.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, November 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Rosario Central team news

Rosario Central enter the weekend with a fairly crowded treatment room. Franco Ibarra and Kevin Gutierrez are both nursing knee injuries and are expected to be sidelined until early December. Carlos Quintana remains out with a broken ankle, while Juan Gimenez faces the longest road back as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury that will likely keep him out until mid-June 2026. On top of that, Victor Malcorra is unavailable after receiving a direct red card.

Estudiantes team news

As for Estudiantes, the visitors make the trip with a clean bill of health and no suspensions to worry about.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links