How to watch today's Roma vs Lazio Serie A Femminile game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Lazio and Roma are set to reignite one of Italy's fiercest rivalries on Sunday, as the Derby della Capitale returns to centre stage in Serie A Femminile.

The capital clubs convene at Stadio Olimpico off the back of Serie A defeats last week, so both are keen not to lose this season's first derby.

Roma's title charge hit a speed bump last week. The league leaders were rocked by a 5-2 setback against Fiorentina and then edged out 1-0 by Vaalerenga in the Women's Champions League.

Their city rivals, meanwhile, sit fifth with nine points from five matches. After stumbling against Juventus (1-0) and AC Milan (4-2), Lazio steadied the ship with a gritty 1-0 victory over Napoli, restoring a bit of momentum heading into the derby.

Roma vs Lazio kick-off time

The match will be played at Stadio Tre Fontane in Rome, Italy on Sunday, with kick-off at 9:30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

The hosts enter this clash licking their wounds after being hammered 5-2 by Fiorentina in Serie A Femminile over the weekend. They were on the back foot almost immediately, conceding to Iris Omarsdottir inside five minutes, and their uphill battle grew steeper when Winonah Heatley received her marching orders following a pair of quick bookings in the 22nd minute.

Fiorentina seized control after the break, with Sofie Bredgaard bagging a brace, while a Valentina Bergamaschi own goal and a late effort from Emilie Woldvik put the result beyond doubt. To make matters worse, they're still chasing their first points in the Women's Champions League group stage, having opened with a narrow 1-0 loss to Vaalerenga.

Lazio team news

Lazio got themselves back on track with a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Napoli, a result that injects some much-needed rhythm ahead of the derby showdown. Manager Gianluca Grassadonia stuck with his familiar 3-4-1-2 setup, lining up with Durante between the posts; Federica Cafferata, Federica D'Auria, and Carina Baltrip-Reyes forming the back three; Margherita Monnecchi and Eleonora Goldoni operating out wide with Antonietta Castiello and Elisabetta Oliviero anchoring the midfield.

