How to watch today's Roma vs Fiorentina Serie A game: Live stream: TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Separated by a single point in the Serie A table, Roma and Fiorentina are set to lock horns in a crucial clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, with European qualification firmly in sight for both.

Roma come into this one fresh off a gritty 1-0 triumph over Inter, a result that not only showcased their defensive steel but also kept their Champions League ambitions on track. Despite squandering a handful of counter-attacking opportunities in the second half, the win was a major boost, though a daunting run-in lies ahead, starting with this weekend’s meeting against a direct rival.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, arrive in the capital having edged Empoli 2-1 in the league before falling short in a hard-fought 2-1 Conference League semi-final loss to Betis. With just a three-point gap between them and fourth-placed Juventus, Raffaele Palladino's men will be wary of losing ground as the race for Europe intensifies.

Roma will still have the painful memory of a 5-1 thrashing in Florence from earlier this season to fuel them, and this encounter could easily turn into a tactical chess match, as both teams prefer sitting deep and striking on the counter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Roma vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The Serie A match between Roma and Fiorentina will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 9:00 am PT/12:00 pm ET on Sunday, May 4, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 2 Dodo

Roma team news

Claudio Ranieri is expected to stick with a largely unchanged lineup, though the question of who spearheads the attack remains. Eldor Shomurodov and Artem Dovbyk started against Inter, but Ranieri could shake things up and push Matias Soule further forward. All five of Soule's league goals this season have come away from home, perhaps a good omen at the Olimpico.

With Saud Abdulhamid and Victor Nelsson tipped to return, Paulo Dybala is set to be Roma's only notable absentee, having already been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Fiorentina team news

As for Fiorentina, they'll be without Dodo (appendicitis) and Danilo Cataldi (muscle issue), though Moise Kean made the bench in Seville after a brief personal leave. Kean, who sits second in the Capocannoniere race, has scored three times in his Serie A career against Roma, including a brace in that lopsided win earlier this season.

Whether Kean starts remains to be seen, with Lucas Beltran and Albert Gudmundsson also pushing to keep their blossoming frontline partnership intact.

