How to watch today's Roma vs Athletic Club Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Roma and Athletic Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma will aim to make a triumphant return to European competition as they face Athletic Bilbao in their Europa League opener on Thursday evening.

The encounter at Stadio Olimpico marks the first-ever meeting between these two sides in UEFA competitions. While the hosts are adjusting to a new manager, their Basque opponents arrive in strong form, making for an intriguing contest.

With only three points from their first four Serie A fixtures, Roma's board recently parted ways with former coach Daniele De Rossi, cutting short his tenure before he could attempt a deeper run in this year’s Europa League.

While Roma are no strangers to European competition, Athletic Bilbao haven’t graced the continental stage since 2018, when their Europa League journey ended in the round of 16 against Marseille.

How to watch Roma vs Athletic Club online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Europa League match between Roma and Athletic Club will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), UniMás, TUDN, ViX and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Roma vs Athletic Club kick-off time

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The Serie A match between Roma and Athletic Club will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Thursday, September 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Ivan Juric may rotate his squad between league games, but he could be compelled to make changes due to the potential absence of Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini. The Italian midfielder hobbled off with a knee injury against Udinese and has since missed training, putting his availability for Thursday in doubt. He might be sidelined alongside Alexis Saelemaekers and Enzo Le Fee, though the latter is aiming for a return in Sunday's Serie A clash with Venezia.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk, who has now found the net in consecutive games for the Giallorossi, will face one of the few La Liga teams he didn't score against during his standout 2023-24 campaign at Girona.

Roma possible XI: Ryan; Mancini, Hermoso, Ndicka; Celik, Kone, Cristante, El Shaarawy; Soule, Baldanzi; Dovbyk

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marin, Ryan, Svilar Defenders: Angelino, Ndicka, Abdulhamid, Hummels, Celik, Hermoso, Mancini, Dahl, Sangare Midfielders: Cristante, Pellegrini, Paredes, Kone, Le Fe, Baldanzi, Pisilli Forwards: Dovbyk, Shomurodov, Soule, Dybala, El Shaarawy

Athletic Club team news

Athletic Club will make the trip to Italy without the services of their standout player Nico Williams, as the Euro 2024 champion picked up an ankle sprain in the recent match against Leganes.

Defender Yeray Alvarez and starting goalkeeper Unai Simon are also out, with Julen Agirrezabala continuing to fill in for Simon between the sticks.

In the likely absence of Nico, Inaki Williams is expected to take on a bigger role, while Alex Berenguer, Oihan Sancet, and Alvaro Djalo will be vying for spots in the attacking lineup. Gorka Guruzeta is set to lead the line upfront.

Athletic Bilbao possible XI: Agirrezabala; Gorosabel, Vivian, Paredes, Yuri; Ruiz de Galarreta, Vesga; I. Williams, Sancet, Berenguer; Guruzeta

Position Players Goalkeepers: Agirrezabala, Padilla Defenders: Gorosabel, Vivian, Alvarez, Lekue, Boiro Midfielders: Vesga, Berenguer, Sancet, Gomez, Prados, Herrera, Jauregizar Forwards: I. Williams, N. Williams, Guruzeta, Barton, Serrano, Ares, Olabarrieta

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/08/2019 Roma 2-2 Athletic Club Club Friendly

