How to Watch RODEOHOUSTON: Live Stream Rodeo, TV Channel

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, affectionately known as RODEOHOUSTON, is set to kick off its 93rd edition from March 4 to March 23, 2025, at NRG Park. This iconic event is a vibrant celebration of music, rodeo, and community, drawing over 2 million fans annually. The 2025 lineup promises an exciting blend of country, pop, rock, regional Mexican, Christian, R&B, and hip-hop acts, ensuring there's something for everyone.

Event Information

Date Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Where NRG Park TV Channel Space City Home Network Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Concert Lineup

The Star Stage will host a diverse array of performers each night following the rodeo events in NRG Stadium. Highlights include Reba McEntire, Riley Green, AJR, Brad Paisley, Post Malone, Old Dominion, and Luke Bryan. Notably, nine artists will make their debut on the Star Stage, while fan favorites like Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan return.

Rodeo Competitions and Innovations

RODEOHOUSTON 2025 will also feature enhanced rodeo competitions with a purse increase to $2.5 million, reflecting the event's commitment to supporting athletes. New features include the "COWBOT" AI photo experience and "Sounds of the Night," providing fans with an immersive experience.

Whether you're a music enthusiast, a rodeo fan, or simply looking for a fun family outing, RODEOHOUSTON 2025 promises to deliver an unforgettable experience. With its rich history, diverse entertainment options, and community spirit, this event is a must-attend for anyone in the Houston area.

