How to watch today's Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Houston Rockets (52-30) will welcome the Golden State Warriors (48-34) to Toyota Center on Sunday for Game 1 of their opening-round playoff clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors NBA game, plus plenty more.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Rockets and the Warriors will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Toyota Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Sunday, April 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Toyota Center Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Warriors and the Rockets live on:

National TV : TNT

: TNT Streaming service: Sling

Houston Rockets team news & key performers

On the other side, the Houston Rockets quietly carved out an impressive season, flying under the radar while flashier Western Conference storylines hogged the spotlight. Despite being the No. 2 seed with home-court advantage, the Rockets enter this series cast in the underdog role—fueling the fire in an already-motivated locker room.

Houston stumbled across the finish line with three straight blowout losses to the Clippers, Lakers, and Nuggets, but still secured a strong 52-30 record. Jalen Green has emerged as the offensive spark plug, averaging 21.0 points per game, while Alperen Sengun has been a force inside—posting 19.1 points and a team-best 10.3 rebounds per outing. The Rockets may have been overlooked all season, but they're poised to let their play do the talking when the series tips off.

PG: Fred Van Vleet | SG: Jalen Green | SF: Dillon brooks | PF: Amen Thompson | C: Alperen Sengun

Golden State Warriors team news & key performers

Not long ago, it seemed the Golden State Warriors' championship era was nearing its twilight. But a midseason spark in the form of Jimmy Butler has reignited their title ambitions. Now, the Warriors are once again viewed as genuine contenders—eyeing what would be their fifth NBA crown in the past 11 years. Golden State wrapped up the regular season at 48-34 before dispatching the Grizzlies in the Play-In, 121-116. Though they didn’t cover the 6.5-point spread, the win was a steady step toward a deeper postseason push.

Leading the charge, as always, is Stephen Curry, who’s continued to set the tone with team-high marks in points (24.5 PPG) and assists (6.0 APG). Butler has seamlessly slotted into the rotation, chipping in 17.9 points and 5.5 boards a night—adding much-needed versatility and toughness on both ends of the floor.

PG: Stephen Curry | SG: Brandin Podziemski | SG/SF: Moses Moody | SF: Jimmy Butler | PF/C: Draymond Green

