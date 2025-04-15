How to watch the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds vs the Seattle Mariners, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Cincinnati Reds welcome the Seattle Mariners to Great American Ball Park for a three-game set beginning Tuesday, April 15.

Cincinnati enters the series riding a wave of momentum after blanking the Pirates 4-0 to complete a three-game sweep. The Reds have won five of their last six contests and have hit the under in four of those matchups. Offensively, they’ve been quiet to start the year, slashing just .200/.272/.320 as a team.

Seattle is coming in hot as well, having won four straight, including a 3-1 victory over the Rangers on the road. The Mariners’ offense has shown more signs of life lately, and the over has hit in three of their last four games. The team carries a .210 batting average, a .308 on-base percentage, and a .359 slugging mark into this series.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Reds vs the Seattle Mariners MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Seattle Mariners MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSOH and ROOT Sports NW