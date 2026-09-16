Europa League - Game Week 1 17 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Reale Arena

Today's game between Real Sociedad and AFC Bournemouth will kick off at Sep 17, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth is available to watch live via Paramount+ and DAZN. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Real Sociedad host AFC Bournemouth at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian in a Europa League fixture that brings together two clubs at very different points in their respective seasons.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's side come into this match under pressure after losing 3-0 to Atletico Madrid in their most recent LaLiga outing. That defeat extended a difficult recent run for the Basque club, who have managed just two wins from their last five across all competitions.

For Marco Rose and Bournemouth, this is a chance to build momentum on a different front. The Cherries are still searching for their first Premier League win of the 2026/27 campaign, having drawn three and lost one in the top flight. Their most recent league outing ended 2-2 against Brentford at the Vitality Stadium, a result that continued a frustrating pattern of dropped points.

Bournemouth did show they can hurt opponents, however. A 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City and two Premier League draws against Newcastle United and Everton suggest Rose's squad has quality, even if consistency has been elusive.

Real Sociedad will draw confidence from home advantage and familiarity with the Reale Arena, but Bournemouth travel to Spain with a point to prove and a squad capable of competing at this level.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Real Sociedad are managed by Pellegrino Matarazzo for this Europa League fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

AFC Bournemouth are led by Marco Rose. As with Real Sociedad, no confirmed team news has been provided at this stage, and the probable lineup will be updated when available ahead of the match.

Form

Real Sociedad head into this fixture with a W2 D1 L2 record from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, while a 2-3 away win at Elche stands as the standout positive result in that run. The Txuri-urdin also drew 0-0 with Celta Vigo and lost 4-1 to Real Madrid. Across those five matches, Real Sociedad scored six goals and conceded seven.

AFC Bournemouth's last five matches read W1 D3 L1. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 Premier League draw against Brentford, and they also drew 2-2 with Newcastle United and 1-1 with Everton in the league. The sole win in that run came in the Carabao Cup, a 4-0 victory over Lincoln City. Bournemouth scored ten goals and conceded six across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on August 9, 2025, when they played out a 0-0 draw in a club friendly. Earlier that same day, a separate friendly between the sides ended 1-1. The only other recorded meeting in this dataset was a friendly on July 30, 2022, which Real Sociedad won 2-1. Across all three listed meetings, neither side holds a clear advantage, with one win apiece and one draw.

Standings

In the Europa League table, both Real Sociedad and AFC Bournemouth are currently positioned first.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Sociedad vs AFC Bournemouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: