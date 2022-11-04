- Sociedad finished top of Europa League group
- Mascot celebrated in front of home fans
- Replicated Ronaldo's stance as crowd chanted
WHAT HAPPENED? Despite Manchester United beating Sociedad 1-0 in the final game of the group stage, it was Sociedad who finished in first place with a better goal difference. The club's mascot, Txurdin, celebrated in front of the home fans by copying Ronaldo's celebration while the crowd shouted "Siu".
THE BIGGER PICTURE: United and Sociedad exchanged 1-0 wins in their two meetings, resulting in an equal head-to-head record and they also finished the group with the same number of points and goals scored. However, Sociedad had a slightly better goal difference to head into top spot and put them in a strong position ahead of the draw for the next round.
WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Erik ten Hag's men are on a three-game winning streak and nine games unbeaten after Thursday's success and will be hoping to extend that run when they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.