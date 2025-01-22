How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Red Bull Salzburg Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Salzburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will aim to relieve some of the pressure surrounding their Champions League campaign as they prepare to host Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday evening.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side has displayed solid form recently, remaining unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches across all competitions. A dominant 4-1 victory over Las Palmas showcased their confidence, with Madrid scoring and leading in both halves. However, defensive vulnerabilities persist, as they have conceded in all six of their Champions League outings this season.

In contrast, Salzburg has struggled to find their footing in this year's competition, enduring five losses in six matches. Their most recent setback was a 3-0 defeat at home against PSG. While they sit outside the playoff spots, five points adrift of the top 24, a slim chance of progression still exists.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Salzburg online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Salzburg will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, UniMas, TUDN, and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Madrid vs Salzburg kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Salzburg will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT/3:00 pm ET on Wednesday, January 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Madrid will be without the services of Lucas Vázquez, who is suspended after accumulating three bookings in continental fixtures, and Dani Carvajal sidelined due to injury. Federico Valverde deputised in the right-back role against Liverpool and may reprise that position. Alternatively, Aurélien Tchouaméni, who has proven his versatility in defence, could step in if he recovers in time, having missed the weekend clash.

The return of Vinícius Júnior and Luka Modrić, who were suspended for the weekend’s league game, is a boost for Ancelotti. Both players are expected to slot straight back into the starting lineup, especially with Eduardo Camavinga a significant doubt due to an injury concern.

Salzburg team news

For Salzburg, the absence of key players Karim Konaté and Maurits Kjærgaard, both sidelined with long-term injuries, is a blow. Additionally, Alexander Schlager and Bobby Clark (illness), along with Amar Dedić (ankle) and Daouda Guindo (knee), remain doubtful after missing their recent friendly.

Following an impressive start at the club that saw him net 12 goals in 26 appearances, striker Fernando was sold to Bragantino last week after persistent injury woes. Salzburg has brought in Karim Onisiwo as a replacement on a free transfer from Mainz. The forward, returning to Austria after nearly nine years, made an immediate impact by scoring in a friendly against Midtjylland. However, he is not eligible to feature in this Champions League tie.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

RMA Last match SAL 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Salzburg 0 - 1 Real Madrid 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Useful links