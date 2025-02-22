How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Girona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Real Madrid and Girona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid dismantled Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League, and now their attention turns back to the La Liga title race as they welcome Girona to the Santiago Bernabéu this weekend.

Los Blancos will head into this clash brimming with confidence after dispatching Manchester City 6-3 on aggregate, sealing their place in the Champions League Round of 16. Kylian Mbappé was the star of the show, netting four goals across both legs to bring his impressive season total to 27 goals in 37 appearances.

In contrast, Girona has taken a significant step backwards from last season’s heroics. After securing an impressive third-place finish with 81 points and 85 goals, they now find themselves languishing in 10th place with just 31 points from 24 matches—a stark drop-off from their previous campaign’s form.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Girona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Real Madrid and Girona will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo (sign up for a free-trial), DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Madrid vs Girona kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Girona will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 10:15 am ET/7:15 am PT on Sunday, February 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid will be without their English midfield maestro Jude Bellingham, who is suspended for the next two La Liga fixtures following a heated exchange with the referee last weekend.

Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao remain sidelined for the foreseeable future due to severe knee injuries. However, David Alaba, Lucas Vazquez, and Antonio Rudiger made their comebacks from recent setbacks in the Champions League clash against Manchester City.

Federico Valverde impressed once again while filling in at right-back against City, though he’s expected to return to his usual midfield role on Sunday. In his place, Vazquez is likely to slot back into the defense for the upcoming La Liga encounter. Meanwhile, Dani Ceballos has been in fine form lately and is tipped to retain his spot ahead of Eduardo Camavinga.

Girona team news

For Girona, former Manchester City holding midfielder Yangel Herrera is out through suspension. To make matters worse, the team faces a couple of injury concerns up front, with both Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld and Abel Ruiz doubtful for this weekend's showdown.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links