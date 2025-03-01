How to watch today's Real Betis vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Real Betis and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid have the opportunity to reclaim top spot in La Liga when they visit Real Betis on Saturday afternoon.

Los Blancos continued their strong form midweek, edging past Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final. Endrick netted the decisive goal, giving Carlo Ancelotti’s men the upper hand in the tie.

Madrid have emerged victorious in four of their last five outings across all competitions. However, a trio of consecutive league stalemates before last weekend’s triumph over Girona allowed Barcelona to briefly leapfrog them in the standings.

Real Betis are riding a wave of momentum after securing back-to-back wins and have a habit of making life difficult for Spain’s heavyweights. Manuel Pellegrini’s side have been invigorated by the addition of Antony on loan, and with the Conference League knockout rounds looming, they appear primed for a deep run in Europe.

The hosts are also locked in a tight battle with Rayo Vallecano for sixth place, which guarantees a Conference League spot for next season—an alternative route back into the competition should they fall short in this year's tournament. With 13 matches left, both clubs are level on points.

The match will be played at Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville, Spain, on Saturday, March 1, with kick-off at 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 am PT for fans in the US.

Real Betis will have Antony at their disposal after his contentious red card against Getafe was overturned. The on-loan Manchester United winger has made an instant impact, tallying three goals and two assists in just five appearances, and he is expected to retain his place on the right flank.

However, Pablo Fornals, Héctor Bellerín and William Carvalho remain sidelined with injuries, while Abde Ezzalzouli, Marc Roca and Giovani Lo Celso face late fitness tests to determine their availability.

On the other hand, Real Madrid will be without Jude Bellingham, who is serving a suspension, while Jesús Vallejo and Dani Ceballos join long-term absentees Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão on the injury list.

After missing the Real Sociedad clash due to a dental issue, Kylian Mbappe is expected to return, while Thibaut Courtois and Federico Valverde are also set to feature after being rested.

Luka Modric could benefit from Ceballos’ absence to earn a starting role in midfield, while Lucas Vazquez, Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy are likely to be recalled following the Copa del Rey fixture.

