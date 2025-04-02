How to watch today's Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans, as well as start time and team news.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will put their impressive early-season form to the test when they host Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. With new skipper Rajat Patidar at the helm, RCB have hit the ground running, while Gujarat look to build on their recent bounce-back victory.

It's been a dream beginning for Bengaluru, who have made a statement with back-to-back dominant wins on the road. Their most recent triumph was a resounding 50-run victory over Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. After setting a challenging target of 197, they restricted CSK to just 146-8, showcasing their strength in both batting and bowling.

Gujarat, on the other hand, recovered well after a shaky start to their campaign. They stumbled in their opener against Punjab Kings but responded in style, posting a 36-run win over Mumbai Indians. Batting first, they put up 196-8 and kept MI to 160-6, proving they have the firepower to compete.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

RCB vs GT: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Gujarat Titans will take place on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India.

Date Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Location Bengaluru, India

How to watch RCB vs GT online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RCB vs GT Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team News

RCB's batting lineup has been firing on all cylinders, with Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, and Rajat Patidar all in fine touch. Patidar has been instrumental in both victories, while Salt is expected to thrive on the batter-friendly surface at Chinnaswamy. Kohli, a master at this venue, boasts an average of over 40 here, with four centuries and 22 half-centuries to his name. He looks primed for another big knock.

Down the order, Jitesh Sharma and Tim David provide the finishing touch, capable of adding quick runs in the death overs.

While RCB's batting has traditionally been their strong suit, their bowling attack has been equally impressive this season. Josh Hazlewood has been a revelation, bagging five wickets in two matches at an outstanding economy rate of 5.37. Bhuvneshwar Kumar complements him well with his new-ball expertise. Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya, Yash Dayal, and Liam Livingstone offer depth in the middle overs, making RCB a well-rounded unit.

RCB Probable Playing XI Against GT

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Gujarat Titans Team News

For Gujarat, Sai Sudharsan has been the anchor at the top, with back-to-back fifties, including a well-crafted 63 off 41 balls in their last outing. His ability to hold the innings together makes him a crucial player. Shubman Gill, meanwhile, has been getting starts but is yet to convert them into a big score. Given his quality and the favorable conditions, he looks overdue for a match-defining knock.

At No. 3, Jos Buttler remains a constant threat. He has already registered scores of 54 (off 33) and 39 (off 24) in the tournament, suggesting another impactful innings is on the horizon.

The Titans' main concern lies in their middle and lower order, which has struggled for consistency. Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia are yet to hit their stride, and if early wickets tumble, the onus will fall on Sherfane Rutherford, the designated Impact Player, to steady the ship.

Gujarat's bowling attack is one of the most balanced in the league. Kagiso Rabada is the spearhead, tasked with striking early, while Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have proven their worth with deceptive pace and variations. Sai Kishore, the left-arm spinner, has been another standout performer, bagging four wickets while maintaining an economy rate of 8.37.

GT Probable Playing XI Against RCB

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

Impact Player: Sherfane Rutherford

RCB vs GT Head-to-Head Records

RCB sits atop the IPL 2025 standings after cruising to victory in its opening two fixtures and holds the upper hand in head-to-head encounters against Gujarat, having triumphed in three of their five previous meetings.

However, the Titans enter this clash brimming with confidence following a commanding win over Mumbai Indians. Determined to upset the hosts, they will aim to quieten the passionate Bengaluru crowd and build momentum in their campaign.

RCB vs GT pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Cool, Slightly overcast

Cool, Slightly overcast Pitch: Flat, Batting Friendly

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is widely known as a batting paradise. The flat surface allows stroke-makers to play through the line and rack up big totals. Spinners may get some grip in the middle overs, but the first game of the season here is likely to heavily favor the batters.

Bengaluru will experience cool and slightly overcast conditions in the evening, but with no rain in the forecast, a full match is expected.

Historically, teams batting first at this venue have averaged 168, but this game promises fireworks. Last season, the ground witnessed the highest total in IPL history—Sunrisers Hyderabad’s mammoth 287 against RCB. With power-hitters on both sides, a score in the range of 220-230 could be on the cards.