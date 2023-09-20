WATCH: Rasmus Hojlund off the mark! £72m signing sweeps home first Man Utd goal to haul Red Devils back into Champions League clash with Bayern Munich

- Hojlund made it 2-1
- Striker's first goal
- Joined in the summer
WHAT HAPPENED? Hojlund was able to score his first goal for United in the Champions League clash with Bayern, pulling a goal back in the Allianz Arena with a swept finish into the bottom corner. An error from Andre Onana had allowed Leroy Sane to open the scoring, before Serge Gnabry added a second.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The hope for United was short-lived, however, as Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot to restore Bayern's two-goal advantage shortly after Hojlund's strike.
WHAT NEXT? Hojlund will hope to continue scoring when United play Burnley this weekend.