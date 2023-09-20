WATCH: Rasmus Hojlund off the mark! £72m signing sweeps home first Man Utd goal to haul Red Devils back into Champions League clash with Bayern Munich

Rasmus Hojlund swept home his first Manchester United goal to give the Red Devils a glimmer of hope against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Hojlund made it 2-1

Striker's first goal

Joined in the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Hojlund was able to score his first goal for United in the Champions League clash with Bayern, pulling a goal back in the Allianz Arena with a swept finish into the bottom corner. An error from Andre Onana had allowed Leroy Sane to open the scoring, before Serge Gnabry added a second.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The hope for United was short-lived, however, as Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot to restore Bayern's two-goal advantage shortly after Hojlund's strike.

WHAT NEXT? Hojlund will hope to continue scoring when United play Burnley this weekend.