How to watch today's Rangers vs Lyon Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Rangers and Lyon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers are set to face Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday night, with both sides aiming to secure their second consecutive win in the competition this season.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement initially expressed frustration over his team’s slow start to the campaign, but the Belgian manager has since found encouragement in their four-game winning streak across all competitions, where they’ve netted seven goals without conceding. Just three days after their 2-0 triumph over Malmo in their Europa League opener, Rangers grabbed a crucial 1-0 win in the Scottish Premiership, defeating Hibernian at home thanks to a first-half goal from Tom Lawrence.

On the other hand, the visitors struggled at the beginning of September, failing to win in their matches against Lens (0-0) and Marseille (2-3). However, they finished the month on a positive note with consecutive victories over Olympiacos and Toulouse within three days.

How to watch Rangers vs Lyon online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Europa League match between Rangers and Lyon will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), UniMás, TUDN, ViX and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Rangers vs Lyon kick-off time

Date: Thursday, October 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Ibrox Stadium

The UEFA Europa League match between Rangers vs Lyon will be played at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Thursday, October 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Rangers will be missing several key players for their upcoming Europa League clash, including Danilo (knee), Rabbi Matondo (hamstring), Ridvan Yilmaz (thigh), and Oscar Cortes (knock). Mohamed Diomande is also questionable after sitting out the win over Hibernian with a knock.

Midfielder Nedim Bajrami, who sustained a minor hamstring issue at the end of the victory against Malmo, was fit enough to come off the bench for the second half against Hibs and could be in contention to start on Thursday.

Hamza Igamane made his debut for Rangers up front last weekend, but the 21-year-old is likely to make way for Cyriel Dessers, who has found the net seven times in 11 appearances this season.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte; Diomande, Barron; Cerny, Lawrence, Bajrami; Dessers

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, Kelly Defenders: Tavernier, Propper, Souttar, Nsiala, Sterling, Jefte, Kasanwirjo, Balogun, King, Devine Midfielders: Barron, Diomande, Bajrami, Dowell, Raskin, Lowry, Hagi Forwards: Cortes, Dessers, Lawrence, Cerny, Igamane, McCausland

Lyon team news

On the visitors' side, centre-back Moussa Niakhate was an unused substitute against Toulouse after returning from a muscle injury, and his involvement on Thursday is uncertain. Ernest Nuamah and Gift Orban were surprisingly left out of Lyon’s squad last weekend, but they are expected to return, with Nuamah vying for a starting spot on the right wing against Said Benrahma.

Meanwhile, Wilfried Zaha risks losing his place on the left flank to either Malick Fofana or Rayan Cherki, while Alexandre Lacazette, who has yet to score in six appearances this season, is set to replace Georges Mikautadze up front.

Lyon possible XI: Perri; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Caleta-Car, Tagliafico; Tolisso, Matic; Nuamah, Cherki, Fofana; Lacazette

Position Players Goalkeepers: Perri, Lopes, Bengui Defenders: Tagliafico, Lovren, Niakhaté, Ćaleta-Car, Adryelson, Vinícius, Kumbedi, Diomandé, Mata, Sarr, Lomami Midfielders: Cherki, Matić, Tolisso, Caqueret, Mangala, Maitland-Niles, Lepenant, El Djebali, El Arouch, Akouokou, Da Silva, Diawara Forwards: Benrahma, Lacazette, Nuamah, Mikautadze, Orban, Fofana, Baldé, Sarr, Molebe, Perret

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/09/21 Olympique Lyonnais 1-1 Rangers UEFA Europa League 09/17/21 Rangers 0-2 Olympique Lyonnais UEFA Europa League 07/17/20 Olympique Lyonnais 0-2 Rangers Club Friendly Games 12/13/07 Rangers 0-3 Olympique Lyonnais UEFA Champions League 10/03/07 Olympique Lyonnais 0-3 Rangers UEFA Champions League

