How to watch Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers are both eager to snap out of their recent funks when they kick off a three-game AL West showdown Tuesday night in Arlington.

The Angels arrive in North Texas licking their wounds after dropping two of three in Houston. Sunday’s 7-3 loss to the Astros sealed their first series defeat of the year after a strong 4-0 start to the season in series play. All of Los Angeles’ offense came via solo shots, with Taylor Ward, Nolan Schanuel, and Jorge Soler each going deep.

Meanwhile, the Rangers return home after a forgettable road swing through Chicago and Seattle. Texas was swept by the Mariners over the weekend, wrapping things up with a 3-1 loss on Sunday where Dustin Harris’ second-inning homer accounted for their lone run. The Rangers managed just three additional hits in the series finale.

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: RSN and FDSW