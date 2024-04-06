How to watch today’s Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, play start time, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The epic IPL clash between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is set to take place on April 06, 2024, at 10:00 am EDT.

This season, RCB hasn't quite hit their target, as they are currently in eighth place out of the ten teams in the standings with one win and three losses.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are in tremendous form ranked second in the points table with three wins and no losses.

In the 19th IPL match, Rajasthan Royals led by Sanju Samson will aim to maintain their winning streak by defeating Faf du Plessis's Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Date & Play Start Time

The Rajasthan Royals will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-voltage IPL match on April 06, 2024, at 10:00 am ET. The action will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India.

Date 6 April, 2024 Play Start Time 10:00 am EDT Venue Sawai Mansingh Stadium Location Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

How to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch this thrilling IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru live online through WillowTV. The best streaming platform for watching WillowTV is Sling TV. Sling TV offers two packages that include WillowTV, the Dashkin Flex Pack, and the Desi Binge Plus.

ASling TV Orange subscription combined with WillowTV Cricket Monthly is only $50 a month, a bargain price for cricket fans compared to most cable subscriptions that include WillowTV in their channel lineup. Sling Orange also includes ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN3, so you are guaranteed various sports coverage throughout the year.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team News

Rajasthan Royals Team News

Sandeep Sharma missed the last game against the Mumbai Indians because of an injury issue. If he's fully recovered he will probably continue to contribute again to the team.

Nandre Burger will be placed back into the Impact Player rotation with Rovman Powell and Shubham Dubey.

The Royals prefer to utilize substitutes following the dynamics of the match rather than depending only on the result of the toss.

Rajasthan Royals have a balanced side in case of both batting and bowling units. They might go with their six full-time bowlers as usual against the RCB.

RR Probable XI Against RCB

Sanj Samson (C/WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Dubey (Impact Player)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team News

Anuj Rawat's form has dropped following his spectacular 48 off 25 balls in the initial encounter of the season against the Chennai Super Kings. In his last three innings, he has scored only 25 runs off 48 balls.

RCB could place him on the bench for Saturday's game against the Royals and place Dinesh Karthik back in as the wicketkeeper. This choice could make it possible to include Mahipal Lomror in the playing XI group instead of employing him as an Impact Player.

Additionally, RCB might think about giving a middle-order batter Suyash Prabhudessai, or all-rounder Manoj Bhandage opportunities.

While it might be tempting for RCB to include Will Jacks, they would not be able to fit him in unless they decide to leave out Cameron Green.

RCB Probable XI Against RR

Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (WK), Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mahipal Lomror (Impact Player)

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL matchups: