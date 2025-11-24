How to watch today's Racing Club vs River Plate Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Racing Club and River Plate lock horns at the Cilindro de Avellaneda in the round of 16 of the Clausura Tournament, barely a month removed from their tense Copa Argentina showdown. That derby had been one of the few bright spots in a gloomy stretch for Marcelo Gallardo's side, and now the two rivals square up again in a matchup that has the whole league buzzing.

River Plate arrive in Avellaneda stuck in the roughest spell of the Gallardo era. They have scraped together just two wins in their last 12 outings and endured a string of brutal blows: their Libertadores exit at the hands of Palmeiras, a penalty heartbreak against Independiente Rivadavia in the Copa Argentina, and a humbling setback versus Boca Juniors in the Superclasico. Their latest outing, a scoreless draw with Velez in Liniers, cemented their sixth-place finish in Zone B and left them out of contention for third in the overall table, which would have punched their ticket to the Libertadores playoff round.

The one glimmer of hope for River is that the Clausura title is still in play, and winning it would secure a direct path to South America's premier tournament. It feels far-fetched based on their current form, but this is the same opponent against whom River produced one of their sharpest displays back on October 2 in Rosario. Just as on that evening, the spotlight will shine on Maximiliano Salas, Marcos Acuña, and Juan Fernando Quintero, all returning to the Cilindro as former Racing players now wearing the River crest.

On the other side, Racing hit this knockout tie in sparkling form, winning four of their last five regular-season matches and conceding just once since matchday seven. That surge propelled them to third in Zone B with 25 points and ensured a Copa Sudamericana berth. They also received a major boost: Aprevide lifted their three-game stadium sanction, meaning the Cilindro will be packed to the rafters.

History, though, has not been kind to them in this fixture. Racing have beaten River just once in their last ten clashes, with that lone victory coming at the close of the 2024 Liga Profesional thanks to a goal from none other than Maximiliano Salas.

Racing Club vs River Plate kick-off time

The Liga Profesional match between Racing Club and River Plate will be played at Estadio Presidente Peron in Rosario, Argentina.

It will kick off at 2:15 pm PT / 5:15 pm ET on Monday, November 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Racing Club team news

For this meeting, Gustavo Costas welcomes back a crucial piece: Santiago Sosa, who will play with a protective mask after fracturing his right cheekbone. Racing, however, remain without several players due to injury. Compared to the lineup that edged Newell's 1-0, Costas will make several tweaks: Nazareno Colombo replaces Marco Di Cesare, Sosa steps in for Richard Sanchez, Juan Ignacio Nardoni comes in for Alan Forneris, Tomas Conechny takes the spot of Duvan Vergara, and Agustin Almendra starts ahead of Bruno Zuculini.

River Plate team news

Gallardo faces a few selection headaches despite finally having Gonzalo Montiel and Lucas Martinez Quarta back from injury. There is still uncertainty over who partners Enzo Perez in midfield, with Juan Carlos Portillo and Kevin Castano both in contention. In the same area, the coach has yet to decide between Giuliano Galoppo and Santiago Lencina. Meanwhile, Facundo Colidio is almost certainly out, as he has not shaken off a left hamstring issue.

