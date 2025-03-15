How to watch today's QPR vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Queens Park Rangers, struggling to find their rhythm, host league leaders Leeds United at Loftus Road this Saturday in the Championship. The visitors arrive with their sights set on widening the gap at the summit.

Leeds sit comfortably atop the table with 79 points from 37 matches and will be eager to build on their momentum. Their recent run of form has been mixed, following a 1-1 draw with West Brom, a narrow 1-0 loss to Portsmouth, and a convincing 2-0 victory over Millwall. Away from home, Daniel Farke's side has been solid, winning three of their last six league outings while drawing twice and suffering just one defeat, netting 12 goals and conceding five in that span.

Meanwhile, Martí Cifuentes’ QPR outfit has endured a rough patch, losing five of their last six league fixtures. Sitting 14th in the table, the West London club remains nine points clear of the relegation zone but finds itself 12 points adrift of the playoff places. Their most recent outing saw them fall 2-1 to a Middlesbrough side chasing a spot in the top six.

With Leeds determined to tighten their grip on first place and QPR desperate to halt their slump, both sides have plenty to play for as they prepare to battle in the capital.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Queens Park Rangers vs Leeds kick-off time

Championship - Championship Loftus Road

The match will be played at Loftus Road Stadium on Saturday, March 15, 2025, with kick-off at 8:30 am ET/5:30 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Queens Park Rangers team news

QPR are likely to be without Jake Clarke-Salter, Sam Field, Harvey Vale, Zan Celar, and Rayan Kolli for their upcoming clash.

Leeds team news

Leeds will once again be missing Welsh international Ethan Ampadu, who remains sidelined with a knee injury that has kept him out of the last four matches.

Meanwhile, Maximilian Wober is also nursing a similar issue, while Patrick Bamford remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from the hamstring injury he suffered at the start of 2025.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links