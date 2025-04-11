How to Watch Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar, Sprint Race: Live Stream MotoGP, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar MotoGP Sprint Race.

he stage is set for a thrilling showdown at the Lusail International Circuit as the 2025 Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar hosts its much-anticipated Sprint Race on April 12. This marks the fourth round of the MotoGP season and promises to deliver high-octane action under the iconic night lights of this 5.38-kilometer circuit.

Race Information

When Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time 11:55 AM ET Where Lusail International Circuit TV Channel Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

The Lusail International Circuit, renowned for its fast-flowing layout and 16 challenging corners, is the only venue on the MotoGP calendar to feature night racing, adding an extra layer of spectacle to the event. The Sprint Race, introduced as a regular feature in recent years, compresses the drama of a full race into a shorter format, offering fans intense battles and strategic overtakes in a condensed timeframe.

This year’s Sprint Race will be pivotal as riders aim to gain crucial championship points early in the season. With its unique format, the race demands precision and aggression, as there’s little room for error in such a short contest. The Lusail circuit’s combination of high-speed straights and technical corners will test riders’ skills to their limits, while tire management and braking precision will play critical roles.

In addition to the on-track action, fans can look forward to an immersive experience with activities like BMW M Laps, Hero Walks, and the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup. Extravagant opening ceremonies and fireworks will further elevate the atmosphere.

