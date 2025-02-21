How to watch today's Puebla vs Tijuana Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Puebla will take on Tijuana in the Liga MX at the Cuahutehmoc Stadium on Friday.
Puebla are 15th in the standings and ahead by a point of Tijuana heading into this game. Both these teams have only managed to win one out of their seven games so far. Tijuana will be hoping to avoid what could be a fourth consecutive defeat.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Puebla vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Puebla vs Tijuana kick-off time
The match will be played at the Cuahutehmoc Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Puebla team news
There are no fresh injury concerns to deal with for Puebla ahead of their clash against Tijuana.
Raul Castillo will be the key player to watch out for, as the Mexican has already bagged three assists so far this season.
Tijuana team news
Tijuana have reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game on Friday.
Raul Zuniga's four goals in seven games make him the go-to person for goals against Puebla.