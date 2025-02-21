+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Estadio Cuahutehmoc
How to watch today's Puebla vs Tijuana Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Puebla and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Puebla will take on Tijuana in the Liga MX at the Cuahutehmoc Stadium on Friday.

Puebla are 15th in the standings and ahead by a point of Tijuana heading into this game. Both these teams have only managed to win one out of their seven games so far. Tijuana will be hoping to avoid what could be a fourth consecutive defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Puebla vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
TUDNWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Puebla vs Tijuana kick-off time

crest
Liga MX - Clausura
Estadio Cuahutehmoc

The match will be played at the Cuahutehmoc Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Puebla team news

There are no fresh injury concerns to deal with for Puebla ahead of their clash against Tijuana.

Raul Castillo will be the key player to watch out for, as the Mexican has already bagged three assists so far this season.

Tijuana team news

Tijuana have reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game on Friday.

Raul Zuniga's four goals in seven games make him the go-to person for goals against Puebla.

Form

PUE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

TIJ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

PUE

Last 5 matches

TIJ

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

13

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

