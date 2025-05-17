How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With another Ligue 1 title safely in the bag, Paris Saint-Germain will cruise into their final fixture of the season against mid-table Auxerre at the Parc des Princes on Saturday — a match that, on paper, is little more than a formality.

PSG breezed past already-relegated Montpellier 4-1 last weekend, while Auxerre played out a 1-1 draw against Nantes, leaving both sides with little at stake heading into the final whistle of the campaign. For the hosts, however, all focus has shifted to the bigger prizes on the horizon.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Auxerre kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Parc des Princes

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Auxerre will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain team news

Luis Enrique has granted a well-earned breather to several of his first-team regulars, with Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, and Fabian Ruiz all given time off. The likes of Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are also unlikely to feature.

With both the Coupe de France final and a high-stakes Champions League showdown against Inter Milan on May 31 looming large, Enrique has been rotating his squad smartly in recent weeks, and it's paid dividends. The Ligue 1 crown was secured with games to spare, and momentum has carried the Parisians all the way to a European final.

Still, with rhythm key ahead of their double shot at glory, Enrique is expected to field a relatively strong lineup, though changes are a given. Teen sensation Desire Doue, recently crowned Ligue 1's Young Player of the Year, could be the only survivor from last weekend's starting XI.

Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele, fresh off being named Player of the Season, leads the race for the Golden Boot with 21 goals — two ahead of Mason Greenwood. Should Dembele hold onto the top spot, it would mark the lowest winning total for a Ligue 1 top scorer since Mamadou Niang's 18-goal haul in 2009-10.

Auxerre team news

As for Auxerre, they've enjoyed a solid return to top-flight football, safely parked in mid-table. While they've nothing left to fight for beyond pride, they’ll be without long-term absentees Lasso Coulibaly and Nathan Buayi-Kiala (both ACL injuries), as well as youngster Kevin Danois, who's nursing a hamstring problem.

Still, Christophe Pelissier will have most of his squad intact, including Perrin, who hit the 10-goal, 10-assist milestone with his strike against Nantes — a standout campaign for the 28-year-old winger.

