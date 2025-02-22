How to Watch Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match: Live Stream Pro Volleyball, TV Channel

The inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match makes history as the first-ever professional women's volleyball match to air on network television, showcasing the sport's biggest stars on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the newly opened Fishers Event Center in Indianapolis.
Event Details
Date
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Time
1:30 pm ET/10:30 pm PT
Venue
Fishers Event Center
Location
Fishers, IN
TV Channel
CBS
Live Stream
The Teams
Two star-studded 12-player rosters will face off, led by renowned volleyball coaches Dave Shondell of Purdue and Georgia Tech's Michelle Collier. The teams feature representation from all PVF franchises, with the Atlanta Vibe, Orlando Valkyries, and Vegas Thrill contributing four players each.
Notable Players
Several award winners will take the court, including:
- Leah Edmond (Atlanta) - League MVP and Outside Hitter of the Year
- Kaz Brown (Orlando) - Middle Blocker of the Year
- Morgan Hentz (Atlanta) - Libero of the Year
Historic Significance
This broadcast represents a milestone for professional volleyball in America, marking the first time a women's pro volleyball match will air on network television. The event comes amid unprecedented growth in the sport, with the PVF expanding its national television presence to 45 matches this season across CBS, Fox, and Roku.
How to Watch
Viewers can watch the historic match live on CBS, with basketball legend Jalen Rose serving as co-host. For those wanting to attend in person, tickets are available through Ticketmaster or the Fishers Event Center box office.
