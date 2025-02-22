How to Watch Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match: Live Stream Pro Volleyball, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and stream Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match.

The inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match makes history as the first-ever professional women's volleyball match to air on network television, showcasing the sport's biggest stars on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the newly opened Fishers Event Center in Indianapolis.

Event Details

Date Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time 1:30 pm ET/10:30 pm PT Venue Fishers Event Center Location Fishers, IN TV Channel CBS Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

The Teams

Two star-studded 12-player rosters will face off, led by renowned volleyball coaches Dave Shondell of Purdue and Georgia Tech's Michelle Collier. The teams feature representation from all PVF franchises, with the Atlanta Vibe, Orlando Valkyries, and Vegas Thrill contributing four players each.

Notable Players

Several award winners will take the court, including:

Leah Edmond (Atlanta) - League MVP and Outside Hitter of the Year

Kaz Brown (Orlando) - Middle Blocker of the Year

Morgan Hentz (Atlanta) - Libero of the Year

Historic Significance

This broadcast represents a milestone for professional volleyball in America, marking the first time a women's pro volleyball match will air on network television. The event comes amid unprecedented growth in the sport, with the PVF expanding its national television presence to 45 matches this season across CBS, Fox, and Roku.

How to Watch

Viewers can watch the historic match live on CBS, with basketball legend Jalen Rose serving as co-host. For those wanting to attend in person, tickets are available through Ticketmaster or the Fishers Event Center box office.

Live stream Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply.