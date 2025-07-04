How to Watch Prefontaine Classic: Live Stream Track and Field, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream 2025 Prefontaine Classic Track and Field events.

The 2025 Prefontaine Classic is set to begin at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, July 5, marking the historic 50th edition of this iconic track and field showcase.

As the only American stop on the Diamond League circuit, the event is drawing nearly 300 athletes from over 40 countries, including 98 Olympic and Paralympic medalists—48 of whom are gold medalists.

Event Information

When Saturday, July 5, 2025 Time 6:00 PM ET Where Hayward Field TV Channel NBC Live Stream Fubo (Get a free trial!)

This year's meet is stacked with global stars and Olympic champions.

Fans can look forward to a blockbuster women's 100m, featuring a rematch of the Paris 2024 podium: Olympic champion Julien Alfred, American sprint sensation Sha’Carri Richardson, and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

On the men's side, all eyes will be on Jamaica's Kishane Thompson, the fastest man in a decade after clocking 9.75 seconds at the Jamaican trials, as he faces American Trayvon Bromell and other elite sprinters.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the 400m hurdles world record holder, makes her Prefontaine debut in the flat 400m, aiming for another American record against a deep field. The Bowerman Mile brings together top Americans Cole Hocker and Yared Nuguse against a world-class lineup, though Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen is out due to injury.

The women's 800m will be run as the Mutola 800m for the first time, honoring Maria Mutola, the meet's winningest athlete.

