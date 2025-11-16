How to watch today's Portugal vs Armenia World Cup Qualification UEFA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Portugal wrap up their Group F journey on Sunday afternoon with a decisive showdown against Armenia.

Roberto Martinez's men remain perched at the top of the table, holding a two-point cushion over Hungary, and three over the Republic of Ireland. A victory would slam the door shut on any late drama and punch their ticket to the 2026 World Cup with room to spare.

Instead, their qualification party was put on ice after a stunning 2-0 loss to Ireland on Thursday, forcing Portugal to wait a little longer than expected to officially seal the deal. The equation stays simple, though: three points against Armenia secures first place. Anything less opens the door to an unwanted scenario, slipping into a playoff battle they’ll be desperate to avoid.

As for Armenia, there's nothing left on the line but pride. Yegishe Melikyan's side are locked into fourth place no matter what unfolds in the final round. Their recent form hasn't helped either, with Thursday’s narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Hungary marking their third straight loss in the qualifiers.

Portugal vs Armenia kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. F Estadio do Dragao

The World Cup 2026 qualification match between Portugal and Armenia will be played at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal.

It will kick off at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET on Sunday, November 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Portugal team news

Portugal have their selection headaches. Nuno Tavares was omitted from the squad, and Nuno Mendes remains sidelined after suffering an injury with PSG. Pedro Goncalves and Pedro Neto were initially included but were later forced to withdraw due to fitness issues.

There are reinforcements, though. Joao Cancelo returns to the fold, and Matheus Nunes is listed as a defender after filling in at right-back for Manchester City. Rising winger Carlos Forbs earns his first senior call-up, rewarded for his sparkling form with Club Brugge, including a memorable brace against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, enters with 143 goals in 225 caps, but his most recent outing was one to forget. In the shocking 2-0 loss to Ireland, the Al-Nassr forward tried an audacious back-heel early on, then followed up with a tame free-kick. As the match heated up, he faded out of proceedings and eventually boiled over in the hostile environment, earning a deserved red card after a frustrating first half.

Armenia team news

Armenia will be stretched thin on Sunday, with key pieces unavailable across the pitch. Midfielder Ugochukwu Iwu and forward Vahan Bichakhchyan remain stuck on the treatment table, while Tigran Barseghyan begins a three-match ban after seeing red in their previous outing.

Lucas Zelarayán, who featured in Melikyan's group last month, won't be involved either. The 33-year-old playmaker has officially stepped away from the international stage, choosing to retire from national-team duty for personal reasons.

With Iwu out, veteran Karen Muradyan, one of just four players in Armenia's squad over 30, could slot into central midfield alongside captain Eduard Spertsyan. Up top, Borussia Monchengladbach striker Grant-Leon Ranos may be handed the responsibility of leading the attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

