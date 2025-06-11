How to watch today's Portugal U21 vs France U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EURO U21 match between Portugal U21 and France U21, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portugal U21 and France U21 kick off their Group C campaigns at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship on Wednesday at the Štadión na Sihoti in Trencin, Slovakia.

Both teams enter the tournament with high expectations and a wealth of young talent, setting the stage for a marquee clash in the opening round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Portugal U21 vs France U21 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the match between Portugal U21 and France U21 will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Portugal U21 vs France U21 kick-off time

The match will be played on Wednesday at the Štadión na Sihoti, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Portugal U21 team news

Portugal U21, managed by Rui Jorge, arrive in excellent form after winning nine of their ten qualifying matches to reach the finals. The squad is built around a core group that has played together extensively, giving them a strong sense of cohesion and tactical familiarity.

Key forward Henrique Araújo is expected to lead the line, having enjoyed a productive season at club level and for the national team. There are no reported injuries or suspensions for Portugal, allowing Jorge to field his preferred starting eleven.

France U21 team news

France U21, coached by Gérard Baticle, bring a squad brimming with individual talent, including standout attacker Mathys Tel, who has top-flight experience in both Germany and England.

The current squad has seen significant rotation since the start of the Euro cycle, but there are no known injuries or suspensions ahead of this match. France’s recent form is mixed, but their attacking potential remains high.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links