How to watch today's Portugal U17 vs Switzerland U17 World Cup quarter-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Portugal U17 and Switzerland U17 are set for a blockbuster quarter-final clash in Doha at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Portugal's youngsters arrive with swagger and silverware, fresh off capturing the 2025 UEFA U-17 European Championship. They've carried that dominance straight into this tournament, lighting up defenses with one of the most explosive attacks in the competition. Their knockout run has been ruthless, outscoring Belgium and Mexico by a combined 7–1 and looking every bit like a team built to go deep.

Switzerland U17, however, isn't just making up the numbers. They've quietly pieced together an impressive campaign of their own, punching their ticket to the quarterfinals with back-to-back 3–1 wins over Egypt and Ireland. Confident, disciplined, and clinical in front of goal, the Swiss have shown they can go toe-to-toe with anyone when they find their rhythm.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portugal U17 vs Switzerland U17 kick-off time

The U17 World Cup match between Portugal and Switzerland will be played at Aspire Zone in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 6:45 am PT / 9:45 am ET on Friday, November 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Portugal U17 team news

Portugal punched their ticket to the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup quarter-finals with a commanding 5–0 dismantling of Mexico, a performance that left no doubt about their title credentials.

Rafael Quintas opened the scoring from the spot early on, and Mexico's night quickly unraveled when Jose Navarro was rightly dismissed in the 33rd minute for a reckless elbow to Bernardo Lima. Down a man and under siege, Mexico simply couldn't stem the tide.

Just three minutes into the second half, Zeega slipped a clever pass to Anisio Cabral, who buried his sixth goal of the tournament to all but seal the deal. The floodgates burst wide open late on, with Portugal firing in three goals between the 81st and 85th minutes. Mateus Mide's whipped delivery was finished by Zeega, another Mide cross teed up Miguel Figueiredo, and Joao Aragao capped the onslaught by setting up Yoan Pereira for the fifth.

To make matters worse for Mexico, goalkeeper Santiago Lopez also saw red in the closing minutes, ending a nightmare outing for a side already decimated by four suspensions. Portugal had been firmly in control long before Navarro's dismissal, dominating possession and piling on the pressure. Cabral's strike after the break effectively killed the contest, and from there, Bino Macaes' men showed no mercy, exploiting every gap in Mexico's stretched back line.

With Tomas Soares returning from suspension, Portugal now head into the quarter-finals at full strength. Portuguese prodigy Anisio Cabral has been on a tear at the U17 World Cup, leading the golden boot race with six goals across his first five outings.

Switzerland U17 team news

Switzerland started slowly against an Irish side making their U17 World Cup debut, producing just a couple of tame efforts before halftime. But the young Nati shifted gears after the interval. Adrien Llukes finally broke the deadlock in the 57th minute at Aspire Zone, his strike taking a wicked deflection off Ryan Butler to wrong-foot the keeper. The chance was created by Jill Stiel, the FC Zurich midfielder picking up his fifth goal involvement of the tournament as the nephew of former Swiss international Jorg Stiel continues to shine.

Just eleven minutes later, substitute Sandro Wyss doubled the lead with a gorgeous left-footed curler from the edge of the area, this after he struck the post earlier in the half. Ireland managed to claw one back through Vincent Leonard in the 82nd minute, but four minutes later Mladen Mijajlovic slammed the door shut, netting his third goal of the competition to seal a 3–1 victory.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

