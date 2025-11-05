How to watch today's Portsmouth vs Wrexham Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Wrexham make the trip to Fratton Park on Wednesday looking to string together back-to-back league victories as they continue to settle into life in the Championship.

Portsmouth find themselves stuck in 20th place after a mixed opening stretch of the season. Three wins, four draws and six defeats have left John Mousinho's squad searching for answers. Pompey have managed just one victory across their last nine outings and have collected only a single point since their win over Middlesbrough at the beginning of October. A 1-1 draw with Leicester offered brief encouragement before home losses to Coventry and Stoke added to the frustration on the South Coast.

Wrexham arrive in 15th position with 17 points from their first 13 matches back in the second tier. The Red Dragons shook off last week’s EFL Cup defeat to Cardiff in style, producing a standout 3-1 win over promotion-chasing Coventry on Friday night. Wales international Kieffer Moore stole the spotlight with his first Championship hat-trick, handing Coventry their first league loss of the campaign and reminding everyone exactly what he can bring up front.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Portsmouth vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the match between Portsmouth and Wrexham will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, which is offering a FREE trial to new members.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Portsmouth vs Wrexham kick-off time

Championship - Championship Fratton Park

The match between Portsmouth and Wrexham will be played at Fratton Park in Portsmouth, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT or 3 pm ET on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Portsmouth team news

Portsmouth remain without Conor Shaughnessy, Jacob Farrell, Harvey Blair and Franco Umeh through injury.

Mousinho hopes Nicolas Schmid, Adrian Segecic and Callum Lang will be available after the international break.

Connor Ogilvie is expected to slot back into the starting side after missing the heavy defeat to Birmingham.

Wrexham team news

Wrexham's injury list is also lengthy. Danny Ward, Harry Ashfield, Aaron James, Jay Rodriguez, Elliot Lee and Lewis Brunt are all sidelined.

Former Pompey midfielder Andy Cannon will not feature either as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury. After Friday's heroics, Kieffer Moore once again leads the attack and will look to build on his seven-goal league haul.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links