+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Women's EURO
team-logo
Allmend Stadion
team-logo
stream live on fubo
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Poland Women vs Denmark Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Women's EUROPoland vs DenmarkPolandDenmark

How to watch the Women's EURO match between Poland and Denmark, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pride is all that's left on the line when Poland Women and Denmark Women square off in Lucerne on Saturday, with both sides already out of contention following back-to-back defeats in the group stage.

Poland's maiden appearance on the big stage has ended in bitter disappointment, with back-to-back defeats sealing their early exit from the tournament. They were outclassed 2-0 by Germany in their opener and then brushed aside 3-0 by a clinical Sweden outfit on Tuesday.

Denmark, too, find themselves out of the running after narrowly missing out in both of their group fixtures. They were edged 1-0 by Sweden in their opener, and despite taking the lead against Germany, couldn’t hold on, eventually falling to a 2-1 defeat. Like Poland, their campaign now winds down with only pride left to play for.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Poland vs Denmark online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FS1Watch here
ViXWatch here
FOXWatch here

In the United States (US), the Women's Euro match between Poland and Denmark will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ViX, FS1 and FOX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Poland vs Denmark kick-off time

crest
Women's EURO - Grp. C
Allmend Stadion

The Women's Euro match between Poland and Denmark will be played at the Allmend Stadion in Lucerne, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, July 12, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Poland vs Denmark Probable lineups

PolandHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

3-4-3

Home team crestDEN
1
K. Szemik
13
E. Szymczak
2
M. Wiankowska
5
O. Wos
6
S. Matysik
11
T. Pawollek
23
A. Achcinska
8
E. Kamczyk
19
N. Padilla
21
P. Tomasiak
9
E. Pajor
1
M. Oestergaard
5
I. Obaze
11
K. Veje
3
S. Pedersen
13
J. Hasbo
15
F. Thoegersen
18
S. Holmgaard
6
K. Holmgaard
19
J. Thomsen
10
P. Harder
21
A. Vangsgaard

3-4-3

DENAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Patalon

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Jeglertz

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Poland team news

Poland will be sweating over the availability of Paulina Dudek, who sat out the loss to Sweden due to a foot injury. Meanwhile, Ewelina Kamczyk and Natalia Padilla could be rewarded with starting roles after coming off the bench at half-time in Tuesday's match.

Up top, Ewa Pajor remains Poland's main threat. The prolific Barcelona forward will be eager to get back on the scoresheet and remind everyone why she bagged 25 goals in 28 Liga F appearances last season.

Denmark team news

On the Danish side, they'll be without Emma Snerle after she sustained a concussion when struck in the face during the buildup to Germany's second goal. That opens the door for Josefine Hasbo to potentially earn her first start of the tournament, with the Gotham FC midfielder next in line.

Veteran striker Pernille Harder, Denmark's all-time top scorer, will look to finish the campaign on a high. The 32-year-old still has plenty of firepower left and will be keen to add to her 78 international goals.

Form

POL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
0/5

DEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

POL

Last 2 matches

DEN

0

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

0

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
0/2

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta