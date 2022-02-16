Watch: Pogba gifts his shirt to young Man Utd fan after 2-0 win over Brighton

A young Manchester United supporter will never forget their trip to Old Trafford to watch the Red Devils' 2-0 win over Brighton after Paul Pogba gifted his match-worn shirt to the fan.

Ralf Rangnick's side lifted some of the gloom after a recent run of poor results as goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes secured the victory over the Seagulls to move the hosts into the top four.

Watch: Pogba gifts his shirt to young fan

Day made for this young Man Utd fan ✅@paulpogba is a lovely guy! ❤️️pic.twitter.com/IkG2geWca1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 16, 2022

