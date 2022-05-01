Watch: Pickford produces stunning sprawling save for Everton in must-win game vs Chelsea

Jordan Pickford showed that his reflexes remain razor sharp during an outing for Everton against Chelsea, with the Toffees goalkeeper producing a stunning sprawling save at Goodison Park which saw him deny Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

The England international saw one of his uprights struck by a shot from Kai Havertz during the second half on Merseyside, with a full-length dive seeing him get nowhere near that strike.

He was, however, to bounce back to his feet and fall away towards his other post as Azpilicueta sought to rattle home a rebound for the visitors.

Article continues below

Watch Pickford’s stunning save for Everton vs Chelsea

WHAT A SAVE FROM PICKFORD! 🤯



Incredible reactions from the Everton stopper! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Emq0Cbm3Ow — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 1, 2022





What is Pickford’s record in 2021-22?

Pickford headed into a meeting with Chelsea on Sunday boasting just five clean sheets to his name from 30 Premier League appearances.

He was, however, fully aware of how important it would be for Everton to shut out the top-four hopefuls on home soil.

Toffees fans did their bit before kick-off in a passionate show of support outside Goodison, with the plan being to inspire those taking to the field.

Richarlison fired Everton in front against Chelsea early in the second half, following a mistake by Azpilicueta, before Pickford got in on the act by frustrating Thomas Tuchel’s side at the other end of the field.

Further reading