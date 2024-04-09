How to watch today’s Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the NBA game between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The NBA clash between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers will take place on April 9, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.

The Los Angeles Clipper is eager to defeat the Phoenix Suns to continue its three-game winning streak.

The Suns are seventh in the Western Conference with a 7-8 record against the teams in the Pacific division. They have a strong assists average of 27.2 per game, led by Devin Booker, who has an average of 7.0 assists per game.

On the other hand, the Clippers are 8-6 against the teams in the same division, showing their toughness in the Pacific division. They maintain a 3.7-point lead over their opponents by scoring an average of 116.1 points per game.

As these two teams prepare to square off, this coming match will be very exciting. Both teams are desperate to win to improve their chances of making the playoffs.

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers: Date & Tip-off Time

The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers will square off on April 9, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona in an NBA match.

Date April 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Arena Footprint Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans can catch the thrilling NBA match between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass. Local viewers can watch this match on Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports or KTLA. Additionally, fans can listen on the radio via SiriusXM, KMVP 98.7 or KSUN, AM 570 KLAC, or KTMZ.

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers Team News

Phoenix Suns Team News

The Phoenix Suns are also having a hard time before their match with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Damion Lee won't be able to take part because of a knee injury, and Jusuf Nurkic is described as a "game-time decision".

Even with these challenges, the Suns can still rely on key players. Kevin Durant, the best player of the Suns, scores 27.4 points per game and 1.2 blocks per game and is their most efficient performer.

Additionally, Booker is also maintaining his greatness by scoring 7.0 assists per game.

Despite these injuries, the Suns are still a tough team making it challenging for the Clippers to beat and secure the victory.

Los Angeles Clippers Team News

The Los Angeles Clippers are dealing with some significant issues ahead of their match against the Phoenix Suns.

Joshua Primo and Kawhi Leonard, two important players, are out with injuries. Primo is suffering from an ankle injury and Leonard (knee) is also listed as out against Phoenix Suns.

Additionally, Daniel Theis is mentioned as a game-time decision because of a thumb injury.

Without Leonard's scoring and defensive prowess, along with Theis's possible absences, the Clippers will have to rely on the team's depth and toughness to make up for the losses of these important players also the team needs to change its strategy to stay ahead of the Suns in the standings.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the record of the last five meetings between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers in NBA matches: