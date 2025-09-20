How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New England Revolution head to Pennsylvania for a Saturday afternoon MLS clash with the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park.

The Eastern Conference leaders are looking to shake off a 7-0 thrashing by Vancouver and a U.S. Open Cup semifinal exit to Nashville. Despite those setbacks, Philly remain at the top and have a prime chance to respond against a struggling New England side, who recently dismissed Caleb Porter and placed Pablo Moreira in interim charge.

In the MLS, Philadelphia Union takes on New England Revolution in a match that promises intense emotions and competitive play. To enhance your betting experience, check out the latest sportsbook promos in the US, which offer exciting bonuses and promotional advantages, making each wager an opportunity for greater engagement and potential winnings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centrefor updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Subaru Park

The MLS match between Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution will be played at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, United States.

It will kick off at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Philadelphia Union team news

While Tai Baribo leads the Union with 16 MLS goals, the striker hasn’t scored in his last three outings. Left-back Kai Wagner has been vital at both ends, helping secure 11 clean sheets while adding two goals and 10 assists this year.

New England Revolution team news

For New England, Carles Gil continues to carry the load with 10 goals and 10 assists in 30 appearances, including a late spot-kick in their last away match. With Mamadou Fofana suspended, defender Tanner Beason is expected to step in, bringing the steady presence he’s shown in 18 starts this season.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links