How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies vs the Atlanta Braves, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Bryce Harper and the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies are set to host Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves in a high-stakes divisional showdown Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

The Braves have had a bit of an up-and-down stretch lately. Although they've taken three of their last five series, consistency has been elusive. Atlanta stumbled last week against Washington and dropped two of three in their recent home set versus the San Diego Padres, leaving them floating just below the .500 line.

On the flip side, the Phillies are firing on all cylinders. Winners of nine of their last ten contests, Philadelphia has surged to the top of the division standings, overtaking the Mets in the process. Their recent sweep of the Colorado Rockies underscored just how dominant they’ve been in recent weeks.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs the Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: TBS

TBS Local TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSO