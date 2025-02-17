How to watch today's Persepolis vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Persepolis and Al Nassr FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Persepolis welcome Al-Nassr to the Azadi Stadium on Monday for the final showdown of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite league stage. The hosts have endured a rollercoaster ride under new manager Ismail Kartal and now find themselves in a do-or-die scenario to keep their continental dreams alive.

Their previous outing ended in a humbling 4-1 defeat to Al-Hilal, with the Iranian giants conceding four before halftime. Giorgi Gvelesiani salvaged a late consolation from the penalty spot, but the damage was already done. Sitting ninth in the standings with just six points from seven games, the Red Army must claim victory to secure a last-16 berth, though a draw might also be enough depending on other results.

Al-Nassr, on the other hand, are in red-hot form and have already punched their ticket to the knockout rounds. Their last continental outing saw them dismantle Al-Wasl 4-0, with three different players getting on the scoresheet, including the ever-prolific Cristiano Ronaldo, who bagged a brace. While the visitors have little at stake this week, they will be eager to wrap up their group-stage campaign on a high note.

Persepolis vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

The match will be played at the Azadi Sports Complex in Tehran, Iran on Monday, February 17, 2025, with kick-off at 11 am ET/ 8 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Persepolis team news

The club brought in Ismail Kartal as their new head coach in late January. However, his tenure so far has been anything but smooth sailing, with the team managing a meager one point per game during this period.

On the injury front, Milad Sarlak, Oston Urunov, and Saeed Sadeghi, who were absent in previous matches, are expected to remain sidelined.

Al Nassr FC team news

In Al Nassr's last outing against Al Ahli SC, both Sultan Al Ghannam and Otavio picked up injuries that forced them off the pitch. The duo is unlikely to feature in the upcoming clash against Persepolis.

