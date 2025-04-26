How to Watch Penn Relays: Live Stream Track and Field, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Penn Relays track and field event.

The Penn Relays, the oldest and one of the most prestigious track and field meets in the United States, returns to Franklin Field in Philadelphia from April 24-26, 2025, for its 129th running. This iconic event draws over 15,000 athletes and more than 100,000 spectators, bringing together college, high school, elite, and masters competitors for three days of electrifying action.

Event Information

When Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time 1:30 pm ET Where Franklin Field TV Channel CBSSN Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

College athletes will take center stage, with powerhouse programs like TCU, North Carolina, Penn State, Clemson, and Villanova vying for coveted “Championship of America” relay titles and individual glory. TCU’s women’s team arrives ranked No. 15 nationally, boasting standout performers like freshman Indya Mayberry, who leads the NCAA in the 100m dash (10.91), and a 4x100m relay squad ranked third in the nation. Sophomore javelin star Irene Jepkemboi and hurdler Amelliah Birdow, both among the NCAA’s elite, are also expected to make headlines.

The schedule is packed with must-watch events, including the men’s and women’s 4x100m, 4x400m, and 4x800m Championship of America relays, as well as highly anticipated individual races like the 100m dash and hurdles finals. Day 1 already saw thrilling performances, with Penn State’s Jake Allen winning the men’s 1500m and UNC’s Parker Wolfe setting a new meet record in the men’s 5000m.

