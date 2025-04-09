How to Watch Par 3 Contest: Live Stream 2025 Masters Tournament, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Par 3 Contest 2025 Masters Tournament.

The Masters Tournament is a beacon of golf tradition, and its Par 3 Contest stands out as one of the most endearing events of the week. Scheduled for Wednesday, April 9, 2025, this lighthearted competition offers a charming prelude to the intensity of the main tournament, blending skill, fun, and family participation.

When Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time 2:00 pm ET Where Augusta National TV Channel ESPN Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

The Par 3 Contest takes place on a nine-hole course nestled within Augusta National Golf Club. Designed by George Cobb and Clifford Roberts in 1958, the layout spans 1,090 yards and features holes ranging from 90 to 155 yards. Over the years, modifications have enhanced its beauty and spectator experience, including rerouted holes around DeSoto Springs Pond and Ike’s Pond. Known for its hole-in-one opportunities, the course has witnessed over 100 aces since the contest began in 1960.

What sets this event apart is its relaxed atmosphere. Players often bring their children or spouses as caddies, creating moments of laughter and joy. It’s not uncommon to see little ones dressed in white jumpsuits or even taking a swing themselves. This unique blend of family participation and competitive spirit makes the Par 3 Contest a favorite among fans.

Interestingly, no Par 3 Contest winner has ever won the Masters in the same year.

