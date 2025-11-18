How to watch today's Panama vs El Salvador World Cup Qualification CONCACAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Panama and El Salvador close out their World Cup 2026 qualifying journey on Tuesday night at the Rommel Fernandez Stadium, with the hosts still eyeing the top spot in Group C.

Panama have already locked up a top-two finish, but they sit level with Suriname and trail only on goal difference, meaning first place sends them straight to the World Cup, while second drops them into a possible inter-confederation playoff. El Salvador, meanwhile, are simply playing for pride after being eliminated from contention.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Panama vs El Salvador online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Panama and El Salvador will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Center for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Panama vs El Salvador kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Panama and El Salvador will be played at Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama City, Panama.

It will kick off at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET on Tuesday, November 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Panama team news

Norwich City defender Jose Cordoba misses out for Panama due to an injury. Up front, Panama suddenly have a selection dilemma after Cecilio Waterman bagged a brace before being swapped out for Jose Fajardo, who promptly found the net himself.

In goal, Thomas Christiansen is expected to stay the course with Orlando Mosquera as his preferred No. 1, and the Danish boss should again lean on his trusted three-man back line of Carlos Harvey, Andres Andrade and Fidel Escobar.

El Salvador team news

El Salvador come into this finale without any fresh injury woes, but they will be missing Brayan Gil and Jefferson Valladares, both suspended after collecting their second yellow cards of the campaign. Veteran goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez is poised to chalk up his 50th cap, anchoring La Selecta once more from between the sticks.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links