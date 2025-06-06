How to watch today's Panama U20 vs Saudi Arabia U23 Toulon Tournament game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Toulon Tournament match between Panama U20 and Saudi Arabia U23, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Panama U20 face Saudi Arabia U23 in the Maurice Revello Tournament (Toulon Tournament) group stage on Friday at Parc des Sports in Avignon, France. This match is crucial for both teams as they look to advance from a competitive group featuring France and Mali.

Panama beat Mali in their opening game, whereas Saudi Arabia lost to France. Historically, these teams have not met often at this level, making this a relatively unpredictable matchup. Both sides will be eager to secure points, especially with tough fixtures against France and Mali also looming in the group.

Given Panama’s recent attacking form and Saudi Arabia’s defensive discipline, the match is likely to be closely contested, with a slight edge to Panama if they can break through early.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Panama U20 vs Saudi Arabia U23 online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Panama U20 vs Saudi Arabia U23 kick-off time

The match will be played at Parc des Sports on Friday, with kick-off at 8 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Panama U20 team news

Panama U20 come into the game with solid recent form, having won three of their last five matches and showing resilience in regional competitions. Their attack has been productive, averaging two goals per match in their last five outings, while their defense has generally held firm, conceding just one goal per game on average.

Raheen Cuello and Gustavo Herrera scored in the first game and will be looking forward to adding to their tally. Jose Marengo will have to sit this one out due to his red card against Mali.

Panama’s style is built on quick transitions and set-piece efficiency, and they will be looking to capitalize on any defensive lapses from their opponents. With no injuries heading into the fixture, they will be confident of a win.

Saudi Arabia U23 team news

Saudi Arabia U23, meanwhile, have had a more mixed run, with just one win in their last five matches but a reputation for disciplined, organized play. Their squad is slightly older and more experienced than Panama’s, and they have shown the ability to keep matches tight, conceding less than half a goal per game on average in their last five. Saudi Arabia’s approach is often cautious, relying on defensive solidity and looking to strike on the counter.

Abdullah Radif scored in the 22nd minute in the defeat to France in the first game and will be hoping he can help his team pick up a win against Panama.

