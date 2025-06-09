How to watch today's Panama U20 vs France U20 Toulon Tournament game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Toulon Tournament match between Panama U20 and France U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Panama U20 faces a stern test against France U20 in a crucial Group A encounter at the 2025 Toulon Tournament (Maurice Revello). The match, set for Monday at the Stade de Lattre de Tassigny in Aubagne, could prove decisive for both teams’ hopes of advancing to the knockout stages.

France currently tops the group after an unbeaten start, while Panama seeks to bounce back from a narrow defeat and keep their qualification hopes alive.

The match will be shown live on fubo and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Panama U20 vs France U20 kick-off time

The match is set for Monday at the Stade de Lattre de Tassigny in Aubagne, with kick-off at 11.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Panama U20 team news

Panama U20 enter this fixture with a record of one win and one loss in the group stage, having edged Mali U20 2-1 in their opener but falling 2-1 to Saudi Arabia U23 in their second match.

The squad has shown attacking promise but will need to tighten up defensively against a potent French side. There are no reported injuries or suspensions for Panama U20 ahead of this match.

France U20 team news

France U20 have started their title defense strongly, opening with a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia U23 before being held to a 1-1 draw by Mali U20.

The French squad, packed with talent and depth, has looked balanced in both attack and defense, scoring three and conceding two goals in their first two outings. As of the latest updates, there are no injury or suspension concerns in the French camp.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

PAN Last match FRA 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Panama U20 0 - 2 France U20 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

