How to watch today's Pafos vs Villarreal Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Villarreal head to Cyprus on Wednesday night still chasing their first win of the Champions League league phase, as they square off with Pafos FC.

The Yellow Submarine sit 31st in the overall standings with just one victory from their first three outings, while Pafos are slightly better off at 29th after collecting two points so far. Villarreal come into this clash riding a strong wave of form after smashing Rayo Vallecano 4-0 in league play. They have stacked three straight wins across all competitions.

Their recent run includes league victories over Valencia and Rayo, plus a 6-0 rout of Ciudad de Lucena in the opening round of the Copa del Rey. They sit third in La Liga and trail Barcelona by only two points. The domestic picture looks bright. The Champions League has been more of an uphill climb.

Pafos are experiencing the Champions League stage for the first time in club history. The Cypriot champions have handled the moment with steady composure. Their European campaign started with a scoreless draw against Olympiacos. It was followed by a harsh 5-1 home setback to Bayern Munich in matchday two.

Pafos FC vs Villarreal kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Alphamega Stadium

The Champions League match between Pafos FC and Villarreal will be played at Alphamega Stadium in Kolossi, Cyprus.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm ET or 9:45 am PT on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Team news & squads

Pafos FC team news

Pafos will have to cope without Joao Correia, who was dismissed in the match against Kairat and is suspended. Pedrao also remains sidelined through injury, but the rest of the squad is in good shape.

Vlad Dragomir and Domingos Quina have been bright sparks with four goals apiece across all competitions, and both are expected to start here. Veteran winger Mislav Orsic is also pushing for a place, while 38-year-old defender David Luiz, with 57 Champions League appearances to his name, should marshal the back line.

Villarreal team news

Villarreal, meanwhile, are dealing with a few knocks of their own. Logan Costa, Pau Cabanes and Willy Kambwala are all out, though Juan Foyth appears ready to return to the defense. Gerard Moreno found the net again in the recent meeting with Rayo, but he may rotate to the bench, with Nicolas Pepe potentially sliding into a more advanced role.

Tajon Buchanan is expected to come into the side after being named among the substitutes last time out. Ayoze Perez, still working back from earlier injury concerns, is likely to remain an option off the bench.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

