How to watch today's Pachuca vs Tigres Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With just two matchdays left in the Liga MX Clausura's regular season, Pachuca and Tigres are locked in a high-stakes showdown, each eyeing a direct ticket to the playoffs.

Pachuca have surged into sixth place with 27 points, clinging to the final automatic postseason berth by virtue of goal difference. Their latest triumph was a statement win—an electric 5-3 comeback over Necaxa, the very team they're edging out. Down 3-2 in the 85th minute, the Tuzos flipped the script with a furious three-goal flurry, powered by a sensational hat-trick from Salomon Rondon.

Tigres, meanwhile, sit fourth on 29 points and are just one win away from locking up their spot in the top four. But their form on the road leaves room for concern. They've collected just four of a possible 15 points in their last five away fixtures, with a record of two wins, two draws, and three defeats, scoring six and conceding eight during that stretch. A loss in Pachuca could see them slip out of the automatic playoff places.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pachuca vs Tigres kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

The Liga MX match between Pachuca and Tigres will be played at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Pachuca team news

Salomon Rondon has been the driving force up front for Pachuca, leading the squad with nine goals this Clausura.

At Estadio Hidalgo, the Tuzos have made it a fortress—racking up five wins and two draws in eight outings, with their only home defeat coming in early February against Leon (2-1). They'll also be boosted by the return of Bryan Gonzalez to the fold for this crucial clash.

Tigres team news

Things are trending upward for Tigres as well. After a brief stumble in league play, the Felinos are back on track, punching their ticket to the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals last week and following it up with a dramatic 2-1 derby win over bitter rivals Monterrey.

Down 0-1 in El Clásico Regio, Tigres staged a sensational late rally—Sergio Cordova netting the equalizer in the 90th minute before Nicolas Ibanez sealed the win with a stoppage-time dagger in the 90+5. The match had all the hallmarks of a fierce rivalry: goals, penalties, confrontations, and red cards. Both Diego Lainez and interim coach Guido Pizarro were shown red and will miss Tuesday's matchup. Star striker Andre-Pierre Gignac also remains out through injury.

