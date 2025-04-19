How to watch today's Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Eastern Conference is set for a familiar showdown as the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers square off in the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and tip-off time

The Pacers and the Bucks will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Saturday, April 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Pacers and the Bucks live on:

National TV : ESPN [Michael Grady (play-by-play) and Stephanie White (analysis)]

: ESPN [Michael Grady (play-by-play) and Stephanie White (analysis)] Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Indiana Pacers team news & key performers

In terms of team news, Indiana will be without Isaiah Jackson, who's been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after suffering a torn Achilles. Meanwhile, Ben Sheppard remains doubtful with a lingering toe issue that kept him out of the Pacers’ recent game against Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Bennedict Mathurin is set to make his long-awaited playoff debut for Indiana after missing last year’s run with a torn labrum. The explosive guard has proven to be a livewire off the bench, putting up 16.1 points and grabbing 5.3 boards per game across 72 appearances this season.

Milwaukee Bucks team news & key performers

For the Bucks, Lillard is officially sidelined to begin the series, though there’s optimism he could return later in the postseason. Kevin Porter Jr. (wrist) and Gary Trent Jr. (knee) both missed the regular season finale but are expected to be available, along with Jericho Sims.

After sitting out the final game for some much-needed recovery, Giannis Antetokounmpo is poised to lead the charge. The two-time MVP has averaged an eye-popping 30 points per game over his last four meetings with Indiana, and he’ll be hungry to make another statement on Saturday.

Milwaukee's perimeter shooting has been red-hot since the All-Star break, leading the league in effective field goal percentage. However, relying on the supporting cast—A.J. Green, Gary Trent Jr., and Pat Connaughton—to consistently deliver across a grueling seven-game series remains a question mark.

With Lillard potentially sidelined, the Bucks will need Kyle Kuzma to step up as a dependable scoring outlet. Yet, his erratic shot selection and uneven performances late in the season raise concerns about his reliability in crunch moments.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Head-to-Head Record