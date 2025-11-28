How to watch today's Oxford vs Ipswich Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Oxford United will host Ipswich Town at Kassam Stadium on Friday in an Championship match.

Oxford sits 22nd in the table, battling relegation concerns, while Ipswich holds fifth place, pushing for playoffs with stronger recent form.

How to watch Oxford vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Oxford vs Ipswich kick-off time

Championship - Championship Kassam Stadium

The match will be played at Kassam Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Oxford team news

The hosts are set to be without Brodie Spencer in defence and forward Matt Phillips.

Oxford skipper Cameron Brannagan is poised to sit out for a second straight match after sustaining a calf issue in the draw with Middlesbrough.

Ipswich team news

Jens Cajuste is a major doubt after an ankle problem forced him off at the interval in Tuesday’s victory.

Ipswich travel with a lengthy absentee list of their own, as Alex Palmer, Harry Clarke, Conor Townsend, Wes Burns and Sammie Szmodics are all still missing.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

