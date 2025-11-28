+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
team-logoOxford
Kassam Stadium
team-logoIpswich
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Oxford vs Ipswich Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Oxford and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Oxford United will host Ipswich Town at Kassam Stadium on Friday in an Championship match.

Oxford sits 22nd in the table, battling relegation concerns, while Ipswich holds fifth place, pushing for playoffs with stronger recent form.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Oxford vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Oxford vs Ipswich kick-off time

crest
Championship - Championship
Kassam Stadium

The match will be played at Kassam Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Oxford vs Ipswich lineups

OxfordHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestIPS
1
J. Cumming
2
S. Long
6
M. Helik
3
C. Brown
26
J. Currie
14
B. De Keersmaecker
50
F. Krastev
4
W. Vaulks
17
S. Mills
12
L. Harris
9
M. Harris
28
C. Walton
26
D. O'Shea
3
L. Davis
19
D. Furlong
4
C. Kipre
11
J. Philogene-Bidace
14
J. Taylor
32
M. Nunez
5
A. Matusiwa
8
S. Egeli
9
G. Hirst

4-2-3-1

IPSAway team crest

OXF
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Rowett

IPS
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. McKenna

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Oxford team news

The hosts are set to be without Brodie Spencer in defence and forward Matt Phillips.

Oxford skipper Cameron Brannagan is poised to sit out for a second straight match after sustaining a calf issue in the draw with Middlesbrough.

Ipswich team news

Jens Cajuste is a major doubt after an ankle problem forced him off at the interval in Tuesday’s victory.

Ipswich travel with a lengthy absentee list of their own, as Alex Palmer, Harry Clarke, Conor Townsend, Wes Burns and Sammie Szmodics are all still missing.

Form

OXF
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

IPS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

OXF

Last 5 matches

IPS

1

Win

3

Draws

1

Win

3

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

