How to watch Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Ottawa Senators vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Ottawa Senators will look to fend off elimination on home ice Saturday night as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Canadian Tire Centre for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

After years of heavy scrutiny for early playoff exits, the Maple Leafs are on the cusp of rewriting the narrative. Following a gritty win in Game 3, Toronto stands just one victory away from a clean sweep. The Leafs, who caught fire late in the regular season by winning six of their last seven road contests, now have a golden opportunity to knock out a bitter rival in their backyard.

Meanwhile, the Senators entered the postseason riding high on confidence. Though they've lost their last two matchups by a combined margin of just two goals, the scoreboard hasn't been kind. Ottawa’s strong home form throughout the regular season gives them reason for hope, even after dropping their first playoff game at Canadian Tire Centre. They'll be banking on the energy of the home crowd to spark a much-needed turnaround.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Ottawa Senators vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game, plus plenty more.

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The Ottawa Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs will meet in an epic NHL action on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario.

Date Saturday, April 26, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Canadian Tire Centre Location Ottawa, Ontario

How to watch Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: TBS

Streaming service: Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Ottawa Senators team news

Ottawa Senators team news

Tim Stützle has been the heartbeat of Ottawa’s offense, tallying 79 points across 82 games. Drake Batherson has also been a key contributor, notching 26 goals and 42 assists to maintain a solid 0.8 points-per-game clip. In net, Linus Ullmark has posted a 25-14-3 record with a 2.72 goals-against average and 1,118 saves on the year.

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

For Toronto, Mitchell Marner continues to drive the attack, racking up 102 points this season behind 27 goals and 75 assists in 81 appearances. William Nylander has provided plenty of firepower too, leading the Leafs with 45 goals among his 84 points. Between the pipes, Joseph Woll has been steady, boasting a 27-14-1 record, a .909 save percentage (ranking 12th in the NHL), and a 2.70 goals-against average after turning away 1,103 shots this year.

Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record